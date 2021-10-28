From go-fast to high-performance center-console boats, the 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27-31, is always a treat for boaters. While the performance-boat dock has gotten shorter over the years ago as some builders are taking different marketing routes, there are plenty of household names that still display at Fort Lauderdale.

Walking the H dock at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, visitors can check out the following high-performance builders and the boat models being shown. The list via the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is as of October 15.

Cigarette Racing Team (Tirranna, Auroris, 515)

Marine Technology Inc. (V 42’, V 50’)

Midnight Express Powerboats (60 Open, 43 Open, 37 Open)

Mystic Powerboats (M4200, C4000)

Nor-Tech Boats (500 CC, 340 Sport, 400 Sport, 460 Sport)

Performance Boat Center (Cigarette Nighthawk, Wright Performance 360, Sunsation 32 CCX, Sunsation 34 CCX)

Formula Boats (380 SSC, 400 SSC, 350 CBR, 330 CBR, 430 SSC)

Fountain Powerboats (39 NX, 43 NX, 34 CC, 38 CC)

While the performance builders generally make their product debuts at the Miami Boat Show, a few center-console products are debuting in Fort Lauderdale featuring Mercury Racing power plants.

Formula

Read the review on the Formula 500 Super Sport Crossover on these pages and check it out in-person at FLIBS. Mercury Racing’s new 600-hp outboard allowed Formula to go from five outboards to four, reducing the drag. The luxurious boat comes fully loaded with cabin space below deck and a luxurious deck that is protected from the elements. The 500 Super Sport’s 70-plus-mph top speed even more impressive.

Valhalla Boatworks

The V-46 center console boat is the company’s newest flagship model based on a Michael Peters Yacht Design patented stepped-V ventilated tunnel design. Standard power is four Mercury Racing 400 outboards. The luxury center has a full cabin with 6’7” headroom. Built for offshore fishing, the V-46 is also an ideal big-lake boat.

Jaguar

Look past the fishing features for a moment and the 36-foot center-console is a performance beast with twin Mercury Racing 450R outboards clocking 90 mph. With a pair of Mercury Racing 300R outboards, the boat has a 74.5 mph top speed. The 36 Offshore Fish is loaded with fishing goodies including 700-quart fish boxes and twin 50-gallon livewells. There’s a good chance you’ll see the Jaguar at a few poker runs in 2022.

Intrepid

The new 427 Nomad FE is making its public appearance at FLIBS after debuting in July at the Intrepid Rendezvous. The 42-foot center-console had three Mercury Verado 600-hp engines. At home offshore or on a large lake, the 427 Nomad FE is perfect for sun lovers with dual sun loungers and a high-low table that creates a large sunpad. A hideaway head with a shower adds to the create comforts on the water.

The Bahia Mar Yachting Center is the center of FLIBS with six other locations in Fort Lauderdale. With 6 miles of docks, 1,300 boats and 1,000 exhibitors, leave plenty of time to explore.

Tickets start at $37 with prime viewing and VIP Experience tickets available at flibs.com