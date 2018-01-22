Image Courtesy of Fountain Powerboats Facebook

There has been a change in the in-boat personnel for the upcoming kilo speed record attempt that will be made by Fountain Powerboats in the coming weeks.

In a phone call this morning, Reggie Fountain II, founder of Fountain Powerboats and now a consultant to the company, said that his son, Reggie Fountain III, will join Ben Robertson Jr., in the aerodynamically designed 40’ V-bottom that will be powered by twin Sterling Performance engines capable of making 1,900 hp each.

As of this morning, the team at Fountain Powerboats is still waiting on the engines. Once the motors arrive, Fountain II said it would take a week to get them installed properly. Then he said there will probably be a week’s worth of testing before an attempt at the record is made.

The team hopes to exceed 190 mph for the two-way average on a kilometer-long course on the Pamlico River near the Fountain Powerboats factory in Washington, N.C. The record attempt is being sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association and Union International Motonautique as a special event so it will be closed to other competitors. In 2014, Brian Forehand and the late Joe Sgro ran the 43’ Outerlimits, Marker 17 Marine, to a kilo speed record of 180.464. That record was also set in a special event that was closed so technically, Robertson and Fountain III can’t break that mark, but everyone knows that’s the number they want to beat.