With the two borders sharing the waterways and one of the friendliest border crossings in the world, means no problems bringing the big power up north, making the Sault Ste. Marie Poker Run a true CAN/AM northern event.

Special mention must be given to local Poker Runner and owner of Milne Transport, Gord Milne. When Go Fast! and other Poker Runners, including the 42’ Fountain of Poker Runs America, needed to fix their boats before the big run, Milne graciously opened his shop doors for them, allowing them to work all night to get ready for the big day.

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the Poker Run in this boater’s paradise. With sunny skies above and calm waters below, the Second Annual Sault Ste. Marie Poker Run got underway.

Crowds lined the marina and everyone tried to catch a glimpse of the power as the boats roared to life. As they idled their way out of the marina, a crowd on the waterway watched in anticipation. It was time for the boats to unleash their power and bury their throttles into the dashboard. They stormed off in pursuit of their first card-stop at Richard’s Landing.