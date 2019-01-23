One of the West Coast’s top custom boatbuilders is getting into the center-console market. DCB Performance Boats announced it is building a 42-foot center console that should be on the water by spring 2020.

The Southern California builder, known for its high-performance catamarans, will be adding its first V-bottom to the company’s current lineup. The DCB 42′ CC is expected to check in at 42’2” with a beam of 11’6″.

Base power for the DCB 42’ CC is quad Mercury Racing Verado 400R outboards, said Jeff Johnston, DCB Performance Boats’ president. The new model can be also configured with three, four or five outboards on the transom, Johnson said.

DCB Performance Boats turned to Dubai-based SFG Yacht Design to create the new center console offering. The hull and deck plugs, along with various inserts, will be fabricated using CNC technology. The build process will be the same as the company’s catamarans, a proprietary resin infusion and vacuum-bag process called Vacuum Infused Resin (VIR).

Base price for the new model without paint and an aluminum trailer is expected to retail in the mid-$700,000 range, Johnston said. The first two hulls have already been presold, Johnston said, even though the boat won’t debut for more than a year. The company is taking deposits for hulls three, four and five.

While many West Coast builders have been slow to add center-console models to their lineup, DCB Performance Boats felt the time was right for a center-console offering. The company previously had a 28′ Extreme V-bottom in its lineup but discontinued the model to focus on high-performance catamarans.

Johnston said customers have been asking the company to build a center-console model for years and last year began the design process for the DCB 42′ CC.