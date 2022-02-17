Formula Boats into the Center Console Game

Formula Boats plans to offer a line of center-console boats starting in the fall, company president Scott Porter announced Wednesday at the Miami International Boat Show.

Formula showed off scale models of its Formula 387 Center Console Fish (CCF) and Center Console Sport (CCS), which is expected to make its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October. This evolutionary new direction is the logical succession to Formula’s Crossover family. Built for the angler or the dayboater, the boat is a return to the company’s roots.

Porter said Formula offered center console boats in the 1970s before discontinuing the line in the early 1980s. The family still owns a center-console boat from the era.

“We certainly heard the questions about if we were going to offer a center-console boat,” Porter said. “But we looked at the company at what direction we wanted to go and evolve.”

Boasting a base length of 38’ 7” and 12’ beam, the 387s can be powered with a choice of Mercury and Mercury Racing options, from triple Mercury Verado 300s to triple Mercury Racing 450Rs or twin Mercury Verado 600 outboards. The latest brainchild of Formula’s exclusive designer, John Adams, the Fish and Sport promise a new, top-quality, superbly-performing option for the center console world and will open new doors for established Formula boaters.

The bluewater-taming 23° deadrise FAS3Tech hull is at the foundation of the high-performance offshore boats. A sculpted, generous width hardtop with multicolored LED lighting, center ladder and access hatch, compound curved windshield with power-opening forward glass and washer/wiper combo will protect you on canyon runs.

The Center Console Fish is designed to haul the catch. From custom-designed triple helm seats with folding armrests and electrically adjustable center seat to the dual 40-gallon, pressurized live wells aft, the port and starboard fish boxes are available freezer plates, and premium GEMLUX® outriggers. Just aft of the helm, the impressive leaning post features an aft-facing mezzanine bench that slides away to reveal the Corian countertop, bait rigging station with removable cutting board and molded sink.

Below are the Plano tackle box organizer and fishing supply storage drawers, pull-out YETI cooler to port and motorized slide-out cooler with reFLEX decking. The dedicated fishing tool locker to port plus trash container, fire extinguisher/paper towel locker to starboard and in-floor storage with YETI buckets keep it all stowed yet at the ready.

At the transom wall, the double-wide flip-down bench seat offers another place to sit and enjoy the adventure, and both portside and transom doors allow for easy catch access or water activities. The open bow includes a dual forward-facing sun lounge with center flip-up armrest with drink holders. Choose either the in-floor fish box or the bow seating package with power adjustable table.

The captain gets a standard electronics suite including twin Garmin or Raymarine 16” widescreen color chartplotters with depth sounder and 1,000W CHIRP B175M transducer, Mercury DTS w/7” SmartCraft VesselView, Mercury Joystick Piloting and Bennett trim tab system. A trove of upgrade configurations and offerings such as radar and FLIR options are available, and everyone will enjoy the Rockford Fosgate stereo with JL Audio speakers, along with seven dual USB charging ports and up to 30 drink and rod/drink holders throughout. Sidewall and cockpit deck storage abounds, and standard washdown pumps and hoses are at the ready to keep up with the action.

Comfort is key aboard the 387 CCF and CCS. Entering the cabin through the portside console door, three Corian steps lead down to woodgrain flooring and 6’ 4” headroom. Features include an Ultraleather U-shaped lounge with dual-height table and filler cushion, 32” LED/LCD HDTV, galley in open-grain or high-gloss finish cabinetry with Corian countertop, concealed sink with cover, stainless pull-out fridge and microwave, 8,000 BTU AC and two opening portlights.

A molded private head compartment with portlight, pressurized fresh water, vanity with Corian countertop, molded sink, shower and Vacuflush head make for easy all-day and overnight adventure!

For those who prefer center console style with more of an emphasis on fun and entertaining, the 387 Center Console Sport offers the ultimate statement in crowd appeal.

The 387 CCS features the bow seating package and power adjustable table as standard. With the aft cockpit centered on good times, the hinged, double-wide ergonomic flip-down bench seat faces the leaning post bench for sharing and connecting. The roomier swim platform plus trunk storage makes for in-water fun for all. The pullout cockpit fridge, beverage center and pantry storage make entertaining a breeze.