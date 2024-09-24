Hurricane Forces Cancellation of 2024 RWO National Championships

With a hurricane taking aim at Florida this week, Race World Offshore announced Tuesday it was canceling the 2024 Clearwater National Championships slated to start Friday.

“Race World Offshore regrets to announce that, due to Pinellas County being under a State of Local Emergency and the temporary closure of Sand Key Park in response to the forecasted impacts from Tropical Storm Helene, we have no choice but to cancel this weekend’s Clearwater Nationals Event,” Race World Offshore posted on Facebook.

“The safety and well-being of our participants, spectators, and staff are our utmost priority. Unfortunately, due to permitting and logistical challenges, this event will not be able to be rescheduled. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.”

The National Hurricane Center predicted Tropical Storm Helene, currently in the Gulf of Mexico, will become a hurricane as it moves north toward Florida by Thursday. The XINSURANCE Clearwater Offshore Nationals were set for Saturday and Sunday, where the hurricane is expected to be over the state. Helene is forecasted to be a Category 3 with a massive storm surge.

Race World Offshore (RWI) officials were anticipating about 50 offshore boats for the National Championships, which would have been the sixth event of the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series. Clearwater, which sits on the Gulf of Mexico, offers white sand beaches and gorgeous emerald green water, making it a popular spot for offshore race fans.

Larry Bleil, founder of RWO, had little choice but to cancel this weekend’s National Championship. As of Tuesday afternoon, a state of local emergency was declared for Pinellas County where the races would have been based.

With the National Championships canceled, Race World Offshore will turn its attention to producing the World Championship races in Key West, Fla., Nov. 3-10.