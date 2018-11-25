Whether he’s building custom Ford F650 trucks, collecting sports memorabilia or buying his next performance boat, Chris Walker goes all in.

By Eric Colby

When Chris Walker decided to buy a new Adrenaline 47 ZXR Carbon Series boat, he didn’t just purchase one. He thought it would be a good idea for the company to build an outboard-powered version so he told Adrenaline owner Mike Layton, “If you design one with outboards, I’ll buy it right now,” so the two friends agreed and Walker cut the check.

When Walker started building custom Ford F650 supertrucks, Ford asked him if he could build 40 in a year. His answer? Of course.

Walker doesn’t just like sports memorabilia. His collection is so extensive that the only worthwhile addition would be a ball signed by every player of the winning team in a world series. After he met his wife Christine in a bar when she questioned his sexual preference, they were married six weeks later.

In short, Chris Walker doesn’t do anything halfway.

“I love having fun. Travel, food, work,” said Walker, 56.