A Five-Star Restaurant and the Home of the Official lunch stop for the 1000 Islands, NY, Poker Run.

Dining at the official lunch stop of Poker Runs America’s 1000 Islands Alexandria Bay Poker Run is a must do for any boater in the 1000 Islands Region.

Located directly across from the mighty St. Lawrence River in Clayton, NY, is the historic Johnston House Restaurant, the site of the official lunch stop for the 1000 Islands Alexandria Bay Poker Run.

Originally built in the 1880’s for Captain Simon Johnston, an entrepreneur and owner of a prominent shipyard in historic Clayton. The building is almost as old as the town itself, the Johnston House is built in the Italianate Style and features a central tower that extends one story above the main roof. It was estimated by Virginia and Lee McAlester in A Field Guide to American Houses, that only 15% of Italianate styled houses in the United States feature a tower.

This is the perfect stop for anyone travelling by boat or by car in the 1000 Islands Region. The restaurant is minutes from the docks, which makes getting to the restaurant from your boat a breeze.

As you walk towards the restaurant you will notice it exudes a distinguished elegance with its wrought-iron fence and distinct style, the restaurant stands out from other buildings in the town and provides a good introduction for the five-star meal you’re about to enjoy.

Even though you might expect it from the ambiance, the restaurant won’t put a dent in your wallet. Prices on the menu are extremely reasonable, with prices for lunch ranging from $6 (garden salad) to $18 (filet sandwich). If you’ve come for dinner, which is served after 4 p.m., entrée prices range from $19 (fried eggplant stack) to $49 (Surf and Turf with 6 oz. beef fillet and lobster tail).

As the Poker Runners arrived for the lunch stop during the 2017 Alexandria Bay Poker Run, they were greeted by tables covered with white linen, set with wine glasses and fine china on the restaurant’s patio. The patio itself is surrounded by large trees, providing shade to dine under, making it the perfect place to recharge after a morning on the water.

The menu offerings match the distinguished elegance of the building. The poker runners were treated to the restaurant’s distinguished upscale dining experience. The buffet prepared by the staff of the Johnston House featured perfectly cooked roast beef, a selection of gourmet salads and an authentic pasta, an absolutely delectable spread.

No matter the kind of lunch you’re looking for, light or heavy, the Johnston House’s menu will have something that catches your eye. If battling the St. Lawrence has worked up an appetite, you’ll find the filet sandwich, with six ounces of beef tenderloin, creamy horseradish sauce and crispy onions on a ciabatta particularly appealing. If you’re in the mood to sit on the patio during a hot summer day, watching the boats go by with a glass of wine in hand, the spinach salad with strawberries, shaved onion and goat cheese will be more to your liking.

Poker Runs America is extremely pleased to be returning to the Johnston House this year for the 1000 Islands Alexandria Bay Poker Run on June 28-19, 2019.

Be sure to stop in the next time you’re in the 1000 Islands region, the combination of five-star food, elegant ambiance, and hospitality make this restaurant well worth a visit.