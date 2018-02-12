Livorsi has unveiled three new types of controls for boats equipped with Mercury Marine’s Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS). Many poker runners own more than one boat and these controls could be a great upgrade.

The Side Mount DTS Control mounts on the starboard gunwale for applications like runabouts while the Center Console DTS Control mounts on the starboard side of the console with right-hand thumb trim actuation. Finally, the Tow Boat Version of the Side Mount DTS is for wakeboard and wakesurfing boats.

All three versions of the controls come with a billet-style control designed with an ergonomic nob and trim switch. They’re made from billet anodized aluminum for saltwater use. A trim switch and safety lanyard are available options and the Tow Boat Version can be had with no trim switch. While the Side Mount and Center Console DTS have the traditional push to shift, the Tow Boat Version has a lift-to-shift design.

The Side Mount controls for runabouts and towsports boats are available with private-labeling options and all the controls are available in the following powder-coated colors, black, blue, white, silver, purple, lime, mustard, orange red and teal.

The controls are for use on Mercury Verado outboards ranging from 150 to 400 hp, Optimax 2-stroke 225-hp outboards, MerCruiser 5.0-liter through 8.2 liters, Mercury Racing 565, 1100 and 1350 stern drives and Cummins engines that are DTS capable.