We started the day with an 8:00 a.m. gourmet buffet breakfast at the Casino Banco Restaurant, and then the drivers and navigators headed off to their mandatory pre-run meeting in the Casino’s Salon Royale. The Quebec Provincial Police Marine Unit was on hand to welcome the group, and provide safety guidelines, while the PRA staff described the navigation waypoints along the Ottawa River.

It was a day filled with beautiful sunshine and the waters were perfect for performance boating when our Poker Runners headed for the docks to fire up their engines. We assembled on the water for the traditional announcement of “Gentlemen, start your engines” at 10:00 a.m., and the group did a “fly by” salute to the thousands of spectators who lined the riverbanks, before setting course for Parc La Baie. A support fleet of volunteer marshal boats escorted the Poker Run boats through the popular recreational areas, assuring the safety of all concerned, and then it was throttles down for the next leg of the route to Rockland Municipal Marina, where Pierre Lemieux, the Deputy Member of Parliament for the riding and Richard Lalonde, the Mayor of Rockland, welcomed the Poker Runners, as hundreds of spectators cheered the boats.

The on-site logistics were handled by volunteers from the Rockland Lions Club, and Dave Bodner’s marshal boat fleet was based at the Rockland Municipal Marina. The town provided a very nice souvenir gift bag in addition to the Poker Run card.