Mercury Marine has unveiled its largest and most advanced multi-function display to date, the Vessel View903.

The Mercury Vessel View features a 16” x 9” high-definition glass touch screen with a glare reducing coating and dimm-able lighting. It incorporates all the Simrad accessories for the Go9 product line including radar, sonar transducers, fish-finder transducers, AIS, VHF radio, Sonic Hub/Fusion Link/SiriusXM, C-Zone/Naviop digital switching and more.

The Vessel View 903 features a built-in 10Hz GPS and chartplotter capability (owners purchase regional electronic chart cards separately), touch screen-only interface with intuitive display interaction and automatic notification of software updates through the embedded WiFi.

“Our next generation VesselView technology allows boaters the ability to simultaneously display information for up to four engines at a time in an easy-to-use touch-screen interface,” said Zachary Savage, Mercury Marine VesselView Program Manager.

The technology supports 16 languages and multiple unit conversions. With VesselView Link, boaters can fully integrate the propulsion system and make their display multi-functional. Additionally, VesselView903 provides a descriptive fault text display as well as up-to-date information for more than 30 engine parameters including fuel level and range, oil temperature and pressure, battery voltage, water depth and more. VesselView903 starts shipping this week.