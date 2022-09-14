Mystic Goes Big With New M5200 Center Console

The M5200 is Mystic Powerboat’s largest center-console offering to date

By PRA’s Gregg Mansfield



Mystic Powerboats’ owner John Cosker has always had success at Lake of the Ozarks whether it’s running in the Shootout or growing the Mystic brand on the central Missouri lake.

When it came to debuting the new M5200 center console, the lake made sense especially with the large crowds in town for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in late August.

“Our phones have just been ringing off the hook all day today as we went out and did a (photo) shoot this morning with it,” Cosker said. “We’re getting videos from clients who live on the water of the boat running by. The reception for the 52 has been great here.”

The 52-footer is the largest in Mystic’s center console lineup, which includes the M3800 and M4200. The M5200 is a beast with a 14-foot beam and four Mercury Marine Verado 600 outboard engines. Mystic is offering 450-hp outboards in four-, five- or six-outboard configurations.

“This boat with the quad 600s on it, I’d be hard pressed to build a boat with anything but those on it,” he said.

Cosker spent two years developing the M5200 at the request of a customer. Mystic had built a 60-foot center console with outboards that went to Dubai, and the customer wanted a similar boat. Cosker agreed to build a 52-footer and the response has been strong. In addition to the prototype, the next four hulls are already accounted for, he said.

The first M5200 was stocked with seating, starting in the bow with three individual sculpted lounges in front of the console and U-shaped bench. Under the expansive carbon-fiber hardtop, which is built-in house at Mystic’s Florida shop, are two rows of four-person individual bucket seats protected by a large wraparound windshield. There’s even a long bench seat in the stern.

“We can customize it from the windshield back, you’ve got a pretty big open dance floor,” said Cosker, adding Mystic can install a grill, refrigerator and icemaker as custom options.

Below, Mystic has a full cabin that includes air conditioning with a berth forward that can be used for dining or entertaining. An aft cabin offers accommodations for guests or children.

“This is a boat where you can go a couple hundred miles in a day and then stay overnight on the boat,” Cosker said. “It’s definitely an offshore boat, it’s definitely a traveling boat. Our theme is basically adventure and where do you want to go with the boat today?”

Construction is similar to Mystic’s 38- and 42-foot models including all foam core construction with infused epoxy and carbon-fiber reinforcements throughout the boat. The hardtop blends seamlessly into the aluminum supports, which showcases the attention to detail on the M5200.

When debuting the M5200 in late August, it marked a milestone for Cosker, who sees the Lake of the Ozarks as a second home.

“This is my 20th year out here at the Shootout,” Cosker said. “We actually launched this boat in the same place we launched the Tencara, the first time we ever ran the Shootout with that boat. It’s a little bit of a homecoming with a new product.”

Mystic Powerboats, 386-736-2247, www.mysticpowerboats.com