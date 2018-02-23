Poker Runs America publisher/president Bill Taylor is on his way to Washington, N.C., where he will be on-site to witness Fountain Powerboats’ attempt to set a new V-bottom kilo speed record that is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Reggie Fountain III will be driving and veteran Jeff Harris will throttle the 40’ Fountain with an enclosed cockpit that has been built to Union Internationale Motonautique safety standards. The boat is powered by twin Sterling Performance engines that can be set to produce up to 1,900 hp each.

As reported by speedonthewater.com, in initial tests, the boat ran 165 mph with the engines set at 1,500 hp. The first tests were run by Fountain III and veteran offshore racing throttleman Billy Moore who said the boat felt quite stable at those speeds.

The record attempt will take place tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. and if all goes well, video of the run will be posted online later in the morning. As soon as we have the results, they will be posted on the Poker Runs America website.