Fond du Lac and Milwaukee, Wisconsin set the stage for heavyweight poker run and race action in early August. The powerhouse four-day event began on Thursday, August 7, as Mercury Racing and Poker Runs America presented performance boat owners and offshore competitors with a rare opportunity to tour Mercury Racing’s world headquarters, attend seminars on propellers and engine/drive maintenance and participate in what was hailed as, “the world’s largest performance boat parade on dry land,” through downtown Fond du Lac.

The procession ended at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds, where the exotic boats were on display for almost 1,000 powerboat aficionados. A number of powerboat companies such as Fountain, Formula, Donzi, Skater and Cigarette were on hand with factory personnel, clothing and display trailers, as were race teams who met and greeted their fans.

Complete with live music, food and beverages, the evening’s festivities also benefited a good cause, with a silent auction of donated performance and racing memorabilia that helped raise more than $6,000 for the local United Way.