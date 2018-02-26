If you were starting a new powerboat racing organization you’d work hard to lure the big-name teams, try to find attractive venues and make sure you got fans excited. But organizers of the Offshore Super Series, the newest sanctioning body for powerboat racing, wanted another critical ingredient. They needed a top-notch referee to preside over their version of what some feel has been a sport with loosely interpreted rules.

That man is Mike Tomlinson, who, until late February, had been the chief referee for the American Power Boat Association’s offshore division since 1987. That the OSS, which was founded by racers, sought him out means a great deal to Tomlinson.

“I’m very honored that they have asked me to be the chief referee of this organization,” he said. “I hate it for all my friends at APBA, but I need to move forward. From everything I’ve seen, OSS has built a program that’s democratic and fair for everyone involved.”