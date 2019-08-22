Poker Runs America’s Presidents Cup Can/Am Poker Run was a success in beautiful Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario held from July 26-28. This event wouldn’t be possible without all of our volunteers who put in their time to make it a special weekend. We acknowledge the city of Sault Ste. Marie for hosting the past four years and we are looking forward to the years to come. Thanks to the representatives from the Twinkie Foundation and our participants who volunteered their time to give back through the Ride of a Lifetime charity fundraiser.

Here are the highlights from this year’s event. Check back for our video – coming soon!

  • Thank you to all of the 2019 Marshall Boat volunteers
  • Best Graphics – Steve Rescorla
  • Best Engines – Mike and Deb Bareman
  • Best Dressed Crew – Roger Banghart and crew
  • 3rd – Ron Meyering – Q Q J 8 3
    Stand-in Brooks Van De Burg
  • 3rd Place
  • 2nd – Jim and Melanie Shultz – K K 9 7 3
  • 2nd Place
  • Worst Hand – Mike and Chelsea Wieland
  • 1st Place
  • 1st – Doug and Meg Huizenga – A A 9 7 3
SHARE
Previous articleBig Crowds Expected for Lake of the Ozarks Shootout
Avatar
Poker Runs America
Poker Runs America is North America premiere promoter of poker runs. Their website and magazine showcase the latest in offshore racing and high-performance powerboats, along with event listings and a rundown in all the latest racing tech.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR