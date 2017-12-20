Anthony Sauta, a regular in the New Jersey boating community, passed away suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 59.

Sauta collapsed at one of his body shops on December 19th, 2017, reported Speed on the Water. Despite attempts to revive him, he later passed away in hospital.

No official cause of death has been released as of yet.

Sauta and his 39’ Outerlimits were staples in the New Jersey boating scene, and Sauta attended a number of Poker Runs America events in the area, including the 2016 Rock the Bay Poker Run.

When Sauta was attending runs, you couldn’t miss his brightly colored Outerlimits, shining personality and infectious laugh. Sauta will be missed by the entire power boating community.

In addition to being a regular poker runner, Sauta participated in the charitable New Jersey event, Shore Dreams For Kids. Sauta volunteered his time and his boats to give rides to children and adults who suffered from mental and physical illness.

Everyone at Poker Runs America is saddened to hear of the passing of Anthony Sauta. Our deepest condolences go out to Sauta’s friends and family.

He will be greatly missed in the boating community.