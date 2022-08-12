The 2022 1000 Islands Kingston Poker Run WINNERS!

It was an exciting weekend in Kingston as Poker Runners showed off on the St. Lawrence! Great food, great weather, and great people. What a weekend!

We’re excited to offer exclusive access to our photo gallery within. Like what you see? All images are available in high resolution for purchase. For $100.00, secure one digital, high-resolution image of your choice from our collection. Or choose four of your favorite digital images for just $149.99! Each image can be blown up to a 20×24 wall size. That’s not all – we can enlarge, print, and plaque your choices for an additional fee. Simply contact us at coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com with your numbered selections. You may also contact us if to purchase additional images not seen in our gallery.

Have a look at our photos within the gallery. You’ll see an exciting collection of events and memories from the August 5th weekend.

Below are the winners!

First place: Dan & Katrina Tierney from Kingston, ON in their 31′ Formula “Mach Chicken”
Second place: Barry Humphrey in his 39′ Outerlimits
Third place: Scott Winch 39′ Nor-Tech
Fourth place: Frank Bouchard in his 34′ MTI
Fifth place: Michael Gurnsey in his 33′ Scarab “Business as Usual”
Best dressed crew: Mark Weisflock in his 40’ Nor-Tech “Winter Is Coming”
Best graphics: Ken Lalonde in his 39’ Nor-Tech
Best engine compartment: Kris Jeppeson in his 36’ Cigarette “Still Smoking”

Some of the highlights for the weekend: Right click on the image to open in a new tab.

FRIDAY VENDDE LAUNCH PARTY & BLU MARTINI

SATURDAY POKER RUN PART 

SATURDAY BANQUET & AWARDS

