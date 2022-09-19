The Perfect Drone

It seems everywhere you turn today someone has a drone. It’s probably a safe bet the drone doesn’t produce the same high-quality video and images as the DJI Mavic 3 drone.

The Mavic 3 is the first comprehensive upgrade of the series in three years by offering better performance and photography from the compact drone.

The redesigned drone comes with a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and 28 times hybrid zoom camera and omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum 200-meter range. Its redesigned batteries provide up to 46 minutes of flight time, offering unprecedented flight performance.

Its upgraded hardware and software can process 5.1K video at 50 frames per second in supple and nuanced color with heightened low-light sensitivity, and support 4K/120fps for higher-quality results for slow-motion footage. An enhanced Mavic 3 Cine edition offers Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for richer video processing, with an internal 1TB SSD onboard for high-speed data storage.

DJI Mavic 3’s customized L2D-20c aerial camera embeds a professional-grade 4/3 CMOS sensor with a 24mm prime lens in a sleek and compact form. Rigorous Hasselblad standards for hardware performance and software algorithms allow it to shoot 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps, 4K at 120fps. The higher video definition creates smoother footage and more generous cropping possibilities and allows for slow-motion video at 120fps.

The Mavic 3 has improved obstacle sensing and navigation systems to give drone pilots the guidance they need to stay safe. APAS 5.0 combines inputs from six fish-eye vision sensors and two wide-angle sensors, which seamlessly and continuously sense obstacles in all directions and plan safe flight routes to avoid them.

The DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo Retails for $4,999

DJI, www.dji.com