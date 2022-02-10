Growing up working at his father’s marina, it was only natural that Guy LaMotta Jr. would go into racing. He started his racing career in 1990, racing for Peter Meyer, owner and throttleman for the world championship boat Lady L and Instigator.

Meyer and LaMotta raced the APBA and Offshore Powerboat Association tours for several years from the Northeast to Key West, Fla., winning several world championships during this offshore racing years.

“Growing up with my father at our marina, he would take me out on our fast boats and running around the Showboat as a little boy,” he said. “I remember going to all the race events on Long Island Sound, Stamford, Conn., and Hempstead Harbor where my father was involved with the race committees.”

LaMotta Jr and Naidine LaMotta Delmonte, son and daughter of the late Guy LaMotta, are the owners of Manhasset Bay Marina and LaMotta’s Restaurant, which has been the host for numerous National Powerboat Association events over the years.

LaMotta Jr. said he started learning mechanics on the Lady L, where he helped rebuild engines and rigging. The knowledge helped him become a certified Mercury, MerCruiser and Volvo Penta mechanic. He has an interesting memory about the Lady L from a race in Newport. R.I.

“We lost one engine and then a second engine while coming through the jetties heading back to the marina,” LaMotta Jr. said. “Because of the heavy seas, we took on water and rolled and partially sunk.”

When asked to offer advice to the next generation of racers, LaMotta Jr. kept it simple.

“Racing is a serious involvement, you must always be aware of your surroundings for the safety of your crew or passengers,” he said. “Deep pockets definitely help too!”

LaMotta Jr. appreciates being named a Legend and gives credit to others.

“Being named a legend is a great honor which I could not have achieved without the guidance of my father Guy LaMotta Sr.,” he said. “Also all the opportunities given to me by Peter Meyer, Thomas Lampus, Tony Luccaro and the Lady L and Instigator race teams.”