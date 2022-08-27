Vision Marine Smashes Record at LOTO Shootout

The 34th annual Lake of the Ozarks is enjoying record crowds this weekend.

Vision Marine ran 104 mph at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout on Saturday, setting a new mark for an electric-powered boat.

Shaun Torrente ran the 32-foot catamaran with twin E-Motion 180E motors and powertrain system on the 3/4-mile course. The catamaran ran flawlessly, easily smashing the record set in 2022.

“We wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t sure, it would break the 100-mph mark,” Torrente said prior to the weekend Shootout.

Vision Marine won Top Gun in 2021 for its class and set the speed record for an electric boat. Running a Bruce 22 boat with a single E-Motion 180E electric outboard and powertrain system, the V-bottom had a top speed of 49 mph. The boat broke the company’s previous record of 31 mph set at the 2019 Shootout.

“We won our class, but the Bruce 22 is not a speedboat,” Prevost said.

To break the 100-mph mark, Vision Marine selected a 32’ Hellkat Super Sport Widebody catamaran. In addition to hanging a pair of the E-Motion 180E outboards on the transom, Vision Marine had to upgrade the power system to get the boat up and running quickly for the 3/4-mile sprint.

“The boat was designed to run a certain amount of time just to make this record run,” Prevost said.

Vision Marine plans to run the catamaran a few more times over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks Shootout to see if the catamaran has a little more speed left in it.