Poker Runs America Magazine – Volume 20 Issue 2

Features

  • 22. BIGGER AND BETTER
    Sunsation Powerboats is building its biggest center console yet, the 39CCX.
  • 30. PREDATOR 447-R
    A luxury performance boat that tops 130 mph.
  • 34. THE ULTIMATE DIY PROJECT
    Chris Schoenbohm has a simple goal for his company Smart Marine, to build the best outboard-powered high-performance catamarans on the water.
  • 38. DO UNTO OTHERS
    Tony Scioli and Elite Poker Runs take a simple approach to making sure participants enjoy their events.
  • 42.TIMING IS EVERYTHING
    For nearly 40 years, Randy Garciga has used hard work and clever thinking to keep Cobra Power at the top of the performance boat game.
  • 46. STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY
    Ashley Welding has established itself as one of the premiere builders of hardtops and towers for performance and fishing boats.
  • 50. 2016 ROCK THE BAY POKER RUN
    A photo recap of last year’s event.
  • 58. ONE-STOP SHOP
    From paint to mechanical repairs to upholstery upgrades, Slinger Motorsports can get the job done.

DEPARTMENTS

  • 8. Publishers Message
  • 10. Editor’s Column
  • 12. Fast Facts
  • 54. Meet the Players
  • 66. Power Play:
    2017 Tickfaw Poker Run
  • 68. Power Play:
    2017 Desert Storm Poker Run
  • 72. 2017 Poker Run Calendar
  • 76. Tribute
    Ed Nichols, Larry Goldman
  • 78. Ad Index
Poker Runs America
Poker Runs America is North America premiere promoter of poker runs. Their website and magazine showcase the latest in offshore racing and high-performance powerboats, along with event listings and a rundown of all the latest racing tech.

