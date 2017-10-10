Poker Runs America Magazine – Volume 20 Issue 2

Features
- 22. BIGGER AND BETTER
Sunsation Powerboats is building its biggest center console yet, the 39CCX.
- 30. PREDATOR 447-R
A luxury performance boat that tops 130 mph.
- 34. THE ULTIMATE DIY PROJECT
Chris Schoenbohm has a simple goal for his company Smart Marine, to build the best outboard-powered high-performance catamarans on the water.
- 38. DO UNTO OTHERS
Tony Scioli and Elite Poker Runs take a simple approach to making sure participants enjoy their events.
- 42.TIMING IS EVERYTHING
For nearly 40 years, Randy Garciga has used hard work and clever thinking to keep Cobra Power at the top of the performance boat game.
- 46. STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY
Ashley Welding has established itself as one of the premiere builders of hardtops and towers for performance and fishing boats.
- 50. 2016 ROCK THE BAY POKER RUN
A photo recap of last year’s event.
- 58. ONE-STOP SHOP
From paint to mechanical repairs to upholstery upgrades, Slinger Motorsports can get the job done.
DEPARTMENTS
- 8. Publishers Message
- 10. Editor’s Column
- 12. Fast Facts
- 54. Meet the Players
- 66. Power Play:
2017 Tickfaw Poker Run
- 68. Power Play:
2017 Desert Storm Poker Run
- 72. 2017 Poker Run Calendar
- 76. Tribute
Ed Nichols, Larry Goldman
- 78. Ad Index