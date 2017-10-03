OCTOBER 13-14 2017



2017 POKER RUNS AMERICA SEASON FINALE

CAPE CORAL/FT. MYERS, FLORIDA

Come and celebrate our 2017 Poker Run Season Finale on the beautiful waters of the gulf coast! This is our final run of the year and it’s sure to be a party on the pristine waters!

The run kicks off on Friday the 13th, but Freddy won’t be making an appearance! For those wanting more time on the water, there will be a fun run on Friday afternoon to Cabbage Key, registration for the run opens at 10 a.m.!

On Friday evening the Parrot Key Caribbean Grill will be hosting a welcome party for us. Then, we take the party to Ft. Myers beach, just across the bridge, for a PUB CRAWL. We’ve heard that THE JOKER might be going a bit wild at one of the stops on the crawl…

Registration is $590 for driver and navigator. Included in your registration fee is two days docking, launching, trailer parking, Friday fun run (TWO EVENTS IN ONE!), Friday welcome party, Saturday lunch at the Burnt Store Marina and Saturday night dinner and awards ceremony.

Schedule of Events

Friday, October 13, 2017

10:00- 7:00 p.m. Registration at Salty Sam’s Marina

Afternoon: Optional Fun Run to Cabbage Key

7:00 p.m. Welcome Party

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Card #1: Poker Run Start, Salty Sam’s Marina, Ft. Myers, FL

Card #2: Lunch. Burnt Store Marina – Cass Cay Restaurant

Card #3: Gasparilla Card Boat

Card #4: Sanibel Island

Card #5: Dinner and Awards at Salty Sam’s Marina Parrot Key.

Please note all times are approximate and subject to change

