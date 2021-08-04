Pre-Assement Consent Form

To be completed prior to event

First Name

Last Name

Phone Number



Covid-19 Questions :

1. Do you have one or more of the COVID-19 symptoms below?

• fever and/or chills • cough or barking cough (croup)

• shortness of breath sore throat • difficulty swallowing

• decrease or loss of smell or taste • runny or stuffy/congested nose

• headache • nausea/vomiting, diarrhea

• muscle aches/joint pain • fatigue

• pink eye (for adults) • stomach pain (for adults)

• falling down often (for older adults)

If you received a COVID-19 vaccination in the last 48 hours and are experiencing mild headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and/or joint pain that only began after vaccination, select “No.”

Yes No

2. Has a doctor, health care provider, or public health unit told you that you should currently be isolating (staying at home)?

This can be because of an outbreak or contact tracing

Yes No

3. In the last ten days, have you tested positive on a rapid antigen test or a homebased self-testing kit?

If you have since tested negative on a lab-based PCR test, select “No.

Yes No

4. Have you been identified as a “close contact” of someone who currently has COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

If you are fully vaccinated and have not been advised to self-isolate by public health, select “No”.

Yes No

5. Have you received a COVID Alert exposure notification on your cell phone in the last 14 days (and have not been tested or waiting for your result)?