A few years ago, when I was having lunch with Mike Fiore of Outerlimits, he suggested I put together a first-class power event that would take poker runs to an entirely new level. Not long after, during a casual business meeting in Sarasota, Florida, with Skip Braver and Neil Hernandez of Cigarette Racing, they proposed the same type of concept to me – an event that could be hosted at a five-star resort with an extravagant payout never before seen on the poker run circuit. Just last year, at the Toronto International Boat Show, long-time performance enthusiasts, Barry Humphrey and Ed Poirier, approached me asking me to host a similar event – one where poker runners had chance to win a larger purse and enjoy all the comforts of an elegant resort.

Now, after two years in the planning, it happened. During our High Stakes, High Roller Poker Run held at the posh Hilton Lac-Leamy hotel in Gatineau, Quebec, a team took home 100,000 big ones! David Luciani and John Lang of Team Lawrason’s were these people.

To raise the bar even higher, Bill Taylor, president of Poker Runs Inc., gave the event another exciting twist by offering a $30,000 donation to a charity of John and Dave’s choice – one that is very close to their hearts. The charity organization is Hustle For a Cure – The John D’Amico Fund.