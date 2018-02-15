Photos Courtesy of Randy Nuzzo

Ever since its inception, the Rock the Bay Poker Run has been a staple in Maryland performance boating, providing boaters with a first-class experience and a sense of community not found at other Poker Runs.

Now in its 15th year, Rock the Bay shows no sign of slowing down. More than 30 boats showed up the weekend on August 25th to unleash their power on Chesapeake Bay.

The weekend kicked off with the annual dock party as Poker Runners took over the docks of Anchor Marina and the Nauti Goose Saloon. Both venues welcomed the runners with open arms. The festivities were underway and it was time to Rock the Bay.

“Down on the docks, boats had their music playing, interior LED’s on,” said Jennifer Turner, Event Coordinator for Poker Runs America. “It created a great relaxed and social atmosphere on the docks.”