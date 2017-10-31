18. TEAM PLAYER

Reggie Fountain II has returned to the company that he founded

more than 30 years ago and his goal remains the same, to build the fastest, safest, smoothest, best-handling boats on the water.

24. TEAM EFFORT

South Florida Performance Boats and Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats have teamed up in what has proven to be a winning combination.

30. REPEAT DEFENDERS

At the 2017 Super Boat International national championships, the 2016 winners in the professional classes all defended their titles in an impressive performance.

36. WRIGHT PERFORMANCE

With twin Mercury Racing Verado 400Rs, the Wright Performance 360 catamaran is an outboard-powered hot rod.

40. OUTERLIMITS SVX50

The new model combines a state of the art stepped bottom with classic angular deck lines