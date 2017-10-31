Features
18. TEAM PLAYER
Reggie Fountain II has returned to the company that he founded
more than 30 years ago and his goal remains the same, to build the fastest, safest, smoothest, best-handling boats on the water.
24. TEAM EFFORT
South Florida Performance Boats and Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats have teamed up in what has proven to be a winning combination.
30. REPEAT DEFENDERS
At the 2017 Super Boat International national championships, the 2016 winners in the professional classes all defended their titles in an impressive performance.
36. WRIGHT PERFORMANCE
With twin Mercury Racing Verado 400Rs, the Wright Performance 360 catamaran is an outboard-powered hot rod.
40. OUTERLIMITS SVX50
The new model combines a state of the art stepped bottom with classic angular deck lines
Departments
6. Publisher’s Message
8. Editor’s Column
10. Fast Facts
44. Power Play:
Boyne Thunder Poker Run
48. Power Play:
Rock the Bay Poker Run
52. Power Play:
Pickwick Poker Run
56. Meet the Players
58. 2018 Poker Run Calendar
Publisher’s Message
After the massive hurricanes we had this year, no one could predict the outcome of the disasters, but the good news is life is getting back to normal in Key West, Fla. The Southern-most city in the United States was basically spared Hurricane Irma’s wrath, which is great news for fans of performance boating. Hotels are accepting reservations, docks are up, bars are open for business and boaters from all over will soon be converging on Key West. Performance Boating’s version of speed week is on schedule to present its annual show of powerboating pageantry with Superboat International presenting the 37th Annual Key West World Championship. The world’s best and fastest offshore powerboats will compete over three days of racing on November 8, 10 and 12. Teams including Wake Effects, Miss GEICO and Team CRC will be battling in the Superboat Unlimited class while the Superboat class battle will befought by the Performance Boat Center, WHM Motorsports and Stihl crews. Fan favorite AMH Instigator is a heavy favorite in the Superboat Extreme class.
Celebrating our own milestone, this past June we commemorated 30 years of inaugurating the poker run sport. In our next issue, we will present a detailed history of how it all began. From boats that ran 75 mph to today’s hot rod catamarans that run speeds in excess of 200mph. It all started in the late 80’s when I had a vision to bring the racing enthusiast boater to an entirely new sport, one that would allow him to run at high speeds with no red lights or stop signs, better known as the last frontier. All this will be unveiled in the next issue of Poker Runs America