2020 Bruce Nicolle Memorial Rice Lake Poker Run

On Saturday, September 29th, Poker Runs America and Power Boating Canada attended Performance Boat Club Canada’s Rice Lake poker run. Dubbed the Bruce Nicolle Memorial Rice Lake Poker Run, the annual event saw sleek craft at several stations throughout the afternoon. A poker run is not a speed-based race; rather, those who draw the best poker hands receive top billing. As with every year, Performance Boat Club Canada’s event was in support of charity. 2020’s outing raised funds for the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada.